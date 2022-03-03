Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) Trading Up 19.9%

Sundance Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ – Get Rating) was up 19.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 9,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 457,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas.

