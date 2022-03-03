suterusu Tops 24-Hour Volume of $131,164.00 (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, suterusu has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $9.45 million and $131,164.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

suterusu Profile

suterusu is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

