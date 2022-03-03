Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,567 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,603,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 519,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,172,000 after purchasing an additional 256,538 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,928 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,265 shares of company stock valued at $113,920,520. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $312.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.56. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

