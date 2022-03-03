Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Gordon Tunstall Acquires 10,000 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) Director Gordon Tunstall purchased 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TRHC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.57. 1,144,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,286. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $40,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $174,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.