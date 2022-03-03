Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.25

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 206115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on TIIAY. HSBC upgraded Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.35 ($0.39) to €0.27 ($0.30) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.54) to €0.37 ($0.42) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

