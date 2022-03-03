Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF – Get Rating) fell 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 33,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.
Telesites Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSSLF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telesites (TSSLF)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Telesites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.