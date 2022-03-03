Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.10

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 125863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.
Several research firms have issued reports on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.22.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
About Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
