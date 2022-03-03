Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.10

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 125863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.22.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

