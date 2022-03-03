Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.02

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.02 and last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 3080605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCEHY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investec lowered Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $501.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

