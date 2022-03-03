Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CRO Todd Cione Sells 5,925 Shares

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) CRO Todd Cione sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $289,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, January 7th, Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26.

NYSE:TDC traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,036. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 20,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

