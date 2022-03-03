Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CRO Todd Cione Sells 5,925 Shares

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) CRO Todd Cione sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $289,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Todd Cione also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 7th, Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26.
NYSE:TDC traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,036. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 20,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.
About Teradata (Get Rating)
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teradata (TDC)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.