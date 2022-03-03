Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH):

2/28/2022 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $104.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $113.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $124.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $98.00.

2/14/2022 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $105.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

1/7/2022 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $90.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,209. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

