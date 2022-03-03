The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) to post $18.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.03 billion. Boeing reported sales of $15.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year sales of $83.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.24 billion to $89.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $92.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.66 billion to $96.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA opened at $197.81 on Thursday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.45 and its 200 day moving average is $212.05. The stock has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

