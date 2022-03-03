The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEO. StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,706. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.70.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,067,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 315,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 269,479 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 172,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,692,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,652 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

