The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.130 EPS.

The GEO Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.94. 20,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,706. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.70. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GEO shares. StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter worth $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The GEO Group by 108.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

