The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Down 51.8% in February

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 21.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The New Germany Fund stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,434. The New Germany Fund has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $4.9188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 30.34%.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.