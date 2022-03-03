The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CAO Sells $23,794.05 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $23,794.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.44. 157,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,911,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.66. The company has a market cap of $373.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.