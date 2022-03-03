The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,850. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $935.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.65.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,701,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 165,110 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,487,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,506,000. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The RMR Group (Get Rating)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.