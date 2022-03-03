Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Up 3%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.39. 949,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 316,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWM shares. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. raised their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$473.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Reed Mcdonnell sold 20,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 605,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$762,753.60.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

