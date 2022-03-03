Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,573 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tilray worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLRY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Tilray by 157.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 48.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 802.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TLRY. Barclays began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

About Tilray (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.