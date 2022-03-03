TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Shares Down 5.1%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 97,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 352,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

Get TILT alerts:

About TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF)

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution, Cannabis, Accessories, and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment includes Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment is comprised of SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.