TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Shares Down 5.1%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 97,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 352,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.
About TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF)
