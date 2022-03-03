Titon (LON:TON) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $108.54

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.54 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 88.68 ($1.19). Titon shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.21), with a volume of 5,682 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of £10.03 million and a P/E ratio of 9.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 108.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.46.
Titon Company Profile (LON:TON)
Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.
