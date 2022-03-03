Toncoin (TON) Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Toncoin has a market cap of $2.34 billion and approximately $2.54 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00004641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00041753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.71 or 0.06566978 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,422.57 or 1.00165761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00045608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00046553 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00026849 BTC.

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

