Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.59

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as high as C$1.68. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 300,966 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$199.00 target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$200.00 price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$347.71 million and a P/E ratio of 412.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.77.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

