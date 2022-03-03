Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.54. Tractor Supply reported earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $10.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,655,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 625.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO stock opened at $207.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $148.43 and a twelve month high of $239.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

