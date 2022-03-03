Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Hits New 1-Year High at $783.40

Transglobe Energy Corp. (LON:TGA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 783.40 ($10.51) and last traded at GBX 783.40 ($10.51), with a volume of 2235127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707.20 ($9.49).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.84) target price on shares of Transglobe Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 474.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 387.12.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

