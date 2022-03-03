Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 26 Per Share

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:TPK traded down GBX 17 ($0.23) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,390.50 ($18.66). The company had a trading volume of 1,288,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,989. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,326.50 ($17.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,941.09 ($26.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,502.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,584.99.

Several research analysts have commented on TPK shares. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($27.71) to GBX 2,020 ($27.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.73) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,887.15 ($25.32).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

