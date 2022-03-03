Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT – Get Rating) shares rose 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 2,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 311,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

TRIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Triterras from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triterras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Triterras by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Triterras in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Triterras by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 39,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Triterras Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

