Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT – Get Rating) shares rose 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 2,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 311,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
TRIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Triterras from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triterras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.
Triterras Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIT)
Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
