True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.33

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.33 and traded as high as C$7.40. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$7.31, with a volume of 378,759 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.57.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$645.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.