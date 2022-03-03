Trumpcoin Trading Down 69.1% Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded 69.1% lower against the dollar. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 91% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com . Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

