Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Insider Paul Withers Buys 20,000 Shares

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) insider Paul Withers acquired 20,000 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £71,000 ($95,263.65).

TYMN stock traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.09) on Thursday, hitting GBX 346.50 ($4.65). 450,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,894. Tyman plc has a twelve month low of GBX 325 ($4.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 509.35 ($6.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 374.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 397.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £680.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

