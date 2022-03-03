Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.06

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 228070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unicharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

