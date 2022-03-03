Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.06

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 228070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unicharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Unicharm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

