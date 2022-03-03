Unifi Protocol DAO Trading 42.7% Higher Over Last Week (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $33.45 million and $31.59 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.34 or 0.00015329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 42.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00186944 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001007 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00026660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.17 or 0.00346194 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00054135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,276,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

