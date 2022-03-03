Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded up $8.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.85. 45,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,008. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.73 and its 200-day moving average is $233.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

