United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%.
About United Utilities Group (Get Rating)
United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.
