United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UUGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.75) to GBX 980 ($13.15) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $980.00.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

