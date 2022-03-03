Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) to announce $3.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.09 billion and the highest is $3.30 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $13.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.42 billion to $13.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.42 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $149.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.32 and a 200-day moving average of $134.96. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

