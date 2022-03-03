UnMarshal Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $357,307.00 (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. UnMarshal has a market cap of $1.73 million and $357,307.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UnMarshal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00041902 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.96 or 0.06568461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,464.45 or 1.00132828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00045637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026950 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnMarshal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnMarshal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnMarshal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnMarshal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.