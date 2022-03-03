Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.61

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.61 and traded as high as C$2.16. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 317,318 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$449.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77.

In other Ur-Energy news, Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 66,836 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$122,476.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$478,342.97.

About Ur-Energy (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

