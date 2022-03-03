Vai (VAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.60 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002170 BTC on popular exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $54.60 million and approximately $141,443.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vai has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai's total supply is 59,253,218 coins. Vai's official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Vai's official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

