Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $246.28

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 246.28 ($3.30) and traded as low as GBX 237 ($3.18). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 243 ($3.26), with a volume of 67,787 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 246.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 234.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.12. The company has a market capitalization of £101.00 million and a PE ratio of 4.23.
Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile (LON:VIP)
See Also
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.