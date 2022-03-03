VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Stake Lifted by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,857,000.

NYSEARCA HYD traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.46. 54,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98.

