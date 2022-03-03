Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the January 31st total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $31.15 on Thursday. Vantage Towers has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($38.20) target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vantage Towers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.