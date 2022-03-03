Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) to announce $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $210,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $760,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VBLT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

VBLT stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $88.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.06.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

