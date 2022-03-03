Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Trading Up 2.6%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.52 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 60.52 ($0.81). Approximately 14,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 36,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.79).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 46.60. The stock has a market cap of £27.38 million and a PE ratio of 11.87.
Vector Capital Company Profile (LON:VCAP)
