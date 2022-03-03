Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Trading Up 2.6%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.52 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 60.52 ($0.81). Approximately 14,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 36,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 46.60. The stock has a market cap of £27.38 million and a PE ratio of 11.87.

Vector Capital Company Profile (LON:VCAP)

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Vector Capital Plc is a subsidiary of Vector Holdings Limited.

