Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $300.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.11.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $230.62 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $199.41 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.37, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.60.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

