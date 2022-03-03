VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ VBNK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,098. VersaBank. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $311.46 million and a PE ratio of 15.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70.

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. VersaBank. had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 23.63%. Equities research analysts predict that VersaBank. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in VersaBank. in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VersaBank. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in VersaBank. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in VersaBank. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in VersaBank. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

