Viacoin (VIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 55.7% higher against the dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.32 million and $10,604.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.06 or 0.00259172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00013255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001329 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

