Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Trading 1% Higher

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 16.41 and last traded at 16.37. 77,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 175,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at 16.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is 14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

