Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vinci Sa (EPA:DG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “N/A” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €112.69 ($126.62).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($122.47) price target on Vinci in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($137.08) price target on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on Vinci in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €119.00 ($133.71) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci stock opened at €93.07 ($104.57) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €96.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €92.43. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($99.78).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.