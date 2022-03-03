Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) will report sales of $366.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $362.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $373.40 million. Vonage reported sales of $332.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

VG stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.92.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

