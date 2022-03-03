Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Wacoal stock opened at $83.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Wacoal has a 52-week low of $82.35 and a 52-week high of $116.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.78.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wacoal had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $376.44 million during the quarter.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

